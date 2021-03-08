Post-crisis recovery is a chance to address gender inequality
Governments and businesses should follow the lead of those introducing policies to prioritise women
“The road to economic recovery should not be across women’s backs,” say three counties in Hawaii that have approved a feminist economic recovery plan for Covid-19, a first for America and the world.
The plan promises to redress what most governments have chosen to ignore: that this pandemic has been much harder on women than on men. The virus has exposed gender faultlines in myriad ways. Women are 1.8 times more likely than men to have lost their jobs or livelihoods during the crisis. Their unpaid work, including caring for children and elderly family members, increased dramatically during lockdowns. Reports of domestic violence are on the rise. And women are at higher risk of exposure to the virus: they comprise 70% of the world’s healthcare workers, as well as the majority of teachers, cleaners, store attendants, garment workers and market vendors...
