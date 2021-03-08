Royals nearly drove me to suicide, Meghan Markle tells Oprah Winfrey
Mental health and race revelations in joint interview with Prince Harry pile pressure on royal family
08 March 2021 - 21:04
The Duchess of Sussex was left suicidal by her experience with a British royal family that refused to protect her from hateful tabloids and fretted about the skin colour of her unborn child.
Her husband, Prince Harry, was cut off financially by his father, the Prince of Wales, who also stopped taking his calls...
