Royals nearly drove me to suicide, Meghan Markle tells Oprah Winfrey

Mental health and race revelations in joint interview with Prince Harry pile pressure on royal family

The Duchess of Sussex was left suicidal by her experience with a British royal family that refused to protect her from hateful tabloids and fretted about the skin colour of her unborn child.



Her husband, Prince Harry, was cut off financially by his father, the Prince of Wales, who also stopped taking his calls...