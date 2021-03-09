World

Are holograms going to put an end to Zoom fatigue?

Mark Zuckerberg suggested people would soon ‘hologram into work’, even before the pandemic left offices empty

09 March 2021 - 20:34 By Tim Bradshaw

In a widely cited paper last month, Prof Jeremy Bailenson, of Stanford University in the US, prescribed four solutions for the scourge of office workers the world over: Zoom fatigue.

Spending several exhausting hours staring into a webcam is far from the greatest challenge the past 12 months have presented. But among home workers at least, it may be one of the pandemic’s most widespread side effects...

