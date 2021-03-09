Are holograms going to put an end to Zoom fatigue?
Mark Zuckerberg suggested people would soon ‘hologram into work’, even before the pandemic left offices empty
09 March 2021 - 20:34
In a widely cited paper last month, Prof Jeremy Bailenson, of Stanford University in the US, prescribed four solutions for the scourge of office workers the world over: Zoom fatigue.
Spending several exhausting hours staring into a webcam is far from the greatest challenge the past 12 months have presented. But among home workers at least, it may be one of the pandemic’s most widespread side effects...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.