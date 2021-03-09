World

How global high flyers get vaccinated in the UAE

Executives join string of tycoons, politicians and royalty in securing access to the jab

09 March 2021 - 20:34 By Simeon Kerr, Anjli Raval, Arash Massoudi and Chloe Cornish

A string of tycoons, politicians and royalty have descended in recent months on the United Arab Emirates, where friends in high places have helped them secure early access to coronavirus vaccines.

British financier Ben Goldsmith and executives at SoftBank are among those to benefit from swift inoculation against Covid-19 as members of the ruling family and government officials have used the UAE’s plentiful vaccine supplies to help some non-residents get the jabs...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Are holograms going to put an end to Zoom fatigue? World
  2. As royal family responds to Megxit, is this the beginning of the end? World
  3. In the political wilderness, Trump says no more money for RINOs World
  4. How global high flyers get vaccinated in the UAE World
  5. Eye on the world – March 10 2021 World

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'

Related articles

  1. Most adults in rich nations face long wait for vaccine, distributor warns World
  2. Chinese and South African police seize fake Covid vaccines World
  3. Stark link between obesity and Covid deaths revealed World
  4. Inside the ultra-Orthodox battle with the virus and the Israeli state World
X