How global high flyers get vaccinated in the UAE

Executives join string of tycoons, politicians and royalty in securing access to the jab

A string of tycoons, politicians and royalty have descended in recent months on the United Arab Emirates, where friends in high places have helped them secure early access to coronavirus vaccines.



British financier Ben Goldsmith and executives at SoftBank are among those to benefit from swift inoculation against Covid-19 as members of the ruling family and government officials have used the UAE’s plentiful vaccine supplies to help some non-residents get the jabs...