In the political wilderness, Trump says no more money for RINOs
However, Republican Party says it will continue to use Trump’s name in fundraising appeals
09 March 2021 - 20:34
The Republican Party intends to keep using former president Donald Trump’s name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said, despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week.
The letter sent by lawyers for Trump on Friday to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign had ramped up tension between the two camps as Trump seeks to preserve his political viability post-election...
