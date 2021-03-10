World

Albatross is the flavour as faceplanting bird video goes viral

And, no, Monty Python had nothing to do with this one. It was caught by New Zealand’s Royal Albatross Cam

10 March 2021 - 20:34 By Pola Grzanka and Stefica Nicol Bikes

A livestream camera at a New Zealand nature reserve has caught a royal albatross making an awkward landing, with the video of the faceplanting now propelling the bird to fame.

The video, shot at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on the country’s South Island, shows an albatross landing on its face, legs flailing, before it manages to right itself as a chick watches on...

