‘I still don’t believe Meghan’: Piers Morgan as he says goodbye to ‘Good Morning Britain’

The axed TV presenter says he still stands by his criticism of the duchess after the Oprah interview

Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British presenter who has just lost his high-profile breakfast TV slot over attacks on Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview.



Morgan, 55, left ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after his long-running criticism of Meghan intensified in the wake of her interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain...