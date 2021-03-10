World

‘I still don’t believe Meghan’: Piers Morgan as he says goodbye to ‘Good Morning Britain’

The axed TV presenter says he still stands by his criticism of the duchess after the Oprah interview

10 March 2021 - 20:34 By Estelle Shirbon

Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British presenter who has just lost his high-profile breakfast TV slot over attacks on Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview.

Morgan, 55, left ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after his long-running criticism of Meghan intensified in the wake of her interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Albatross is the flavour as faceplanting bird video goes viral World
  2. ‘I still don’t believe Meghan’: Piers Morgan as he says goodbye to ‘Good ... World
  3. Oprah interview shows broadcast TV can still make a splash in streaming era World
  4. Pandemic blamed for falling birth rates across much of Europe World
  5. Eye on the world – March 11 2021 World

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.

Related articles

  1. As royal family responds to Megxit, is this the beginning of the end? World
  2. Royals nearly drove me to suicide, Meghan Markle tells Oprah Winfrey World
  3. Where regals dare: Harry and Meghan’s TV takeover Opinion & Analysis
X