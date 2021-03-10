World

Oprah interview shows broadcast TV can still make a splash in streaming era

Meghan and Harry exclusive harks back to the time celebrity sit-downs were a staple for networks

10 March 2021 - 20:33 By Anna Nicolaou

Oprah Winfrey this week pulled off a feat rarely seen in the entertainment business during the streaming era: persuading millions of people to watch a programme live on television. 

The media mogul’s dramatic interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attracted an average of 17.1 million viewers in the US, the largest prime-time audience for any entertainment special in more than a year...

