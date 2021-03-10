Pandemic blamed for falling birth rates across much of Europe

Sharp declines in babies being born nine months or more from lockdowns in France, Italy and Spain

It is not just that many more people are dying as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In several countries, considerably fewer are being born.



France’s national statistics institute was one of the first to publish figures for the number of children born in January — nine months after the country was stuck in its first Covid-19 lockdown — and the provisional data show a startling decline: there were 53,900 births in the month, 13% down on the figure for January 2020. ..