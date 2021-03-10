World

Pandemic blamed for falling birth rates across much of Europe

Sharp declines in babies being born nine months or more from lockdowns in France, Italy and Spain

10 March 2021 - 20:33 By Victor Mallet, Daniel Dombey and Martin Arnold

It is not just that many more people are dying as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In several countries, considerably fewer are being born.

France’s national statistics institute was one of the first to publish figures for the number of children born in January — nine months after the country was stuck in its first Covid-19 lockdown — and the provisional data show a startling decline: there were 53,900 births in the month, 13% down on the figure for January 2020. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Albatross is the flavour as faceplanting bird video goes viral World
  2. ‘I still don’t believe Meghan’: Piers Morgan as he says goodbye to ‘Good ... World
  3. Oprah interview shows broadcast TV can still make a splash in streaming era World
  4. Pandemic blamed for falling birth rates across much of Europe World
  5. Eye on the world – March 11 2021 World

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.

Related articles

  1. 'Covid-19 doesn’t mean that life stops': Christmas babies bring joy despite ... South Africa
  2. Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot World
  3. Singaporean gives birth to baby with Covid-19 antibodies World
  4. For crying out loud, what are babies trying to tell us? News
  5. Financial and relationship strains put a stop on post-lockdown baby boom News
X