If you break Covid rules in Nigeria, there’s a mobile court waiting for you

The country has set up the facilities to ensure citizens abide by virus rules. If not, they face up to six months in jail

Eagle Square in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, usually hosts concerts, rallies and presidential inaugurations, but since the Covid-19 pandemic it has become home to a mobile court where those who break rules aimed at containing the virus are prosecuted.



Small groups of men reluctantly file inside the square, which is surrounded by stadium seats, to receive fines from a judge of 2,000 naira (about R80) or more for offences such as not wearing masks, failing to social distance or being in a gathering of more than 50 people...