Vaccine recipients wait to learn if they can still pass on Covid-19

Researchers think vaccines reduce transmission, but are still trying to understand by how much

With Covid-19 vaccination campaigns advancing around the world, public health officials are still trying to answer the question on the lips of the newly vaccinated: could I still be a danger to people around me?



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its first guidance for the fully vaccinated this week, saying a growing body of evidence suggests the vaccinated are less likely to have asymptomatic infection — and possibly less likely to transmit the virus. ..