Vaccine recipients wait to learn if they can still pass on Covid-19
Researchers think vaccines reduce transmission, but are still trying to understand by how much
11 March 2021 - 20:09
With Covid-19 vaccination campaigns advancing around the world, public health officials are still trying to answer the question on the lips of the newly vaccinated: could I still be a danger to people around me?
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its first guidance for the fully vaccinated this week, saying a growing body of evidence suggests the vaccinated are less likely to have asymptomatic infection — and possibly less likely to transmit the virus. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.