World

Fears mount over North Korean ‘great leap backwards’

Leader Kim Jong-un’s ideology of self-reliance risks causing food shortages and economic collapse

14 March 2021 - 16:00 By Edward White and Kang Buseong

On the western bank of the Yalu in the Chinese city of Dandong, containers packed with medical supplies and protein biscuits stand untouched, prohibited from being trucked across the river and into North Korea.

On the opposite bank at Sinuiju, construction of a new bridge, roads and buildings has slowed to a crawl, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s master plan for modernising the border gathering dust...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From plague to polio: how do pandemics end? World
  2. Fears mount over North Korean ‘great leap backwards’ World
  3. Jabs for jobs and Fab Fridays: welcome to the future of work World
  4. Floyd trial labours to find jurors able to set aside views on death World
  5. Eye on the world – March 15 2021 World

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden World
  2. Biden reassures US allies in calls with leaders of Japan, S.Korea, Australia World
  3. Kim’s not playing in Pyongyang: he has a ‘submarine-launched ballistic missile’ World
  4. North Korea prepares for military parade despite coronavirus concern World
  5. North Korea finds 'faults' in anti-coronavirus effort after outcry over South ... World
X