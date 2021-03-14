Fears mount over North Korean ‘great leap backwards’

Leader Kim Jong-un’s ideology of self-reliance risks causing food shortages and economic collapse

On the western bank of the Yalu in the Chinese city of Dandong, containers packed with medical supplies and protein biscuits stand untouched, prohibited from being trucked across the river and into North Korea.



On the opposite bank at Sinuiju, construction of a new bridge, roads and buildings has slowed to a crawl, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s master plan for modernising the border gathering dust...