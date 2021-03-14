Floyd trial labours to find jurors able to set aside views on death

Finding an impartial jury is the challenge in a killing that rocked the US and resonated around world

When questioned by the lawyer defending Derek Chauvin, prospective juror 39 said footage of George Floyd’s death, for which the former Minneapolis police officer is standing trial, reminded him “of a war scene”.



On the video, which triggered unprecedented global protests last year, the police officers, who are seen holding Floyd face down on the ground while he was crying out for his mother, behaved “like an occupying force”, he added...