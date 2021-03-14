Jabs for jobs and Fab Fridays: welcome to the future of work
A new world is emerging in the places crushing Covid-19 and it’s not always what you might expect
14 March 2021 - 16:00
At the start of this month, an Israeli CEO, Udi Ben Shimol, logged on to a video call with bosses from cities across Europe who all wanted to ask him one thing: what’s it like when life starts returning to normal?
In other words, what is it like in the country that has become the world’s Covid-19 vaccine superstar?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.