World

Jabs for jobs and Fab Fridays: welcome to the future of work

A new world is emerging in the places crushing Covid-19 and it’s not always what you might expect

14 March 2021 - 16:00 By Pilita Clark

At the start of this month, an Israeli CEO, Udi Ben Shimol, logged on to a video call with bosses from cities across Europe who all wanted to ask him one thing: what’s it like when life starts returning to normal?

In other words, what is it like in the country that has become the world’s Covid-19 vaccine superstar?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From plague to polio: how do pandemics end? World
  2. Fears mount over North Korean ‘great leap backwards’ World
  3. Jabs for jobs and Fab Fridays: welcome to the future of work World
  4. Floyd trial labours to find jurors able to set aside views on death World
  5. Eye on the world – March 15 2021 World

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. Inside the ultra-Orthodox battle with the virus and the Israeli state World
  2. Israel sharing some Covid vaccines with Palestinians, Honduras, Czech Republic World
  3. Gaza is open again, to the south ... but for how long? World
  4. Why global Covid infections have plummeted World
  5. World starkly divided as vaccination milestone hit News
  6. Israel extends lockdown, sees delay in Covid-19 turnaround World
X