Breastfeeding? Tough: Hong Kong’s lockdown nightmare

The city is separating parents and children and forcing them into facilities with little to no amenities

15 March 2021 - 19:55 By Farah Master

Families in Asia’s financial hub of Hong Kong are suffering isolation and trauma after strict coronavirus rules have led to babies being separated from parents and those with newborns herded into tiny quarantine quarters for up to 14 days.

Hong Kong authorities have ordered that anyone testing positive for the virus must go to hospital, including babies, while all their close contacts, even those who test negative, are sent to makeshift quarantine camps...

