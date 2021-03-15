Hydrogen-powered planes: pie in the sky?

Many challenges still to be overcome if technology is to contribute to 2050 goals on emissions

The Apix fertiliser factory outside West Palm Beach, Florida, was one of the great deceits of the cold war era. Built in the late 1950s, it was a front for the world’s largest liquefied hydrogen plant and part of a secret project to develop a hydrogen-powered spy plane.



Two years after Project Suntan started, it shut down. The challenges of delivering a hydrogen-fuelled aircraft of the right size and range were too great...