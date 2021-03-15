Indian vaccine makers decry US use of wartime powers to protect supplies

Pharmaceutical chiefs say world production is threatened by US Defense Production Act

Two of India’s top vaccine manufacturers making AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots have warned that the world’s vaccine production is being threatened by America’s pandemic export controls.



Mahima Datla, CEO of pharmaceutical company Biological E, said US suppliers claim they may not be able to fulfil orders to global clients because of Washington’s use of the Defense Production Act (DPA)...