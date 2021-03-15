Mozambique looks to private sector in war against Islamists

Despite outrage over abuses, the president has turned to South African companies to support army

When Islamist insurgents swept deep into Mozambique’s gas-rich north last year, helicopters flown by South African private military contractors bailed government forces out of what could have been a military disaster, threatening multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) investments.



But Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) is also accused of committing war crimes — indiscriminately shooting into crowds of civilians and attacking a hospital in “a pattern of repeated, reckless targeting”, according to an Amnesty International report this month that has put a spotlight on the role of private security in the war for the resource-rich province of Cabo Delgado...