World

Mozambique looks to private sector in war against Islamists

Despite outrage over abuses, the president has turned to South African companies to support army

15 March 2021 - 19:55 By Joseph Cotterill

When Islamist insurgents swept deep into Mozambique’s gas-rich north last year, helicopters flown by South African private military contractors bailed government forces out of what could have been a military disaster, threatening multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) investments.

But Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) is also accused of committing war crimes — indiscriminately shooting into crowds of civilians and attacking a hospital in “a pattern of repeated, reckless targeting”, according to an Amnesty International report this month that has put a spotlight on the role of private security in the war for the resource-rich province of Cabo Delgado...

