Israelis hope lockdown is over — permanently
High vaccination rates have helped to loosen pandemic curbs, but there are fears some are here to stay
16 March 2021 - 20:14
With nearly no restrictions and close to no enforcement of those that remain, Israel has raced out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Parties have spilt out on to the streets, children giggle in school playgrounds and beaches heave with families.
With the vast majority of its elderly population inoculated and millions more under the protection of their first jab, the country has made an educated bet to trust the vaccine. New infections are down to three percent of those tested, hospitals are emptying and epidemiologists are cautiously optimistic. If new vaccine-defying variants can be kept at bay, Israel may be the first nation to tame the pandemic and open up its economy for good...
