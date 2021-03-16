World

Kenyan women escape sex-for-fish trap thanks to a ray of sunshine

Solar-powered lamps have made all the difference with economic and health benefits

16 March 2021 - 20:14 By Kagondu Njagi

Mary Achieng’ sifted through her catch of silver cyprinid fish, sorting them into gunny sacks and carrying them to the weighing stand at Kogwang’ Beach, on the Kenyan shore of Lake Victoria.

Achieng’ had caught the fish the night before, using a solar-powered light to lure them into her nets...

