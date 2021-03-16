The road to Damascus is littered with hunger and economic potholes
Anger simmers over Syria’s economic collapse, but President Assad, on course to win elections, blames Western sanctions
16 March 2021 - 20:14
In the back alleys of the old city of Damascus, Yaseen al-Obeid carries sacks of bricks to make extra cash and supplement his monthly foreman’s salary of $15 (R223).
Like many other Syrians, one job is not enough; the 52-year-old has to find money to feed his wife and six children...
