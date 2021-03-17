World

How Stripe became Silicon Valley’s most prized asset

Underpinning $95bn valuation is investors’ belief that payments digitisation still has some way to run

17 March 2021 - 20:15 By Tim Bradshaw, Nicholas Megaw and Miles Kruppa

Even the co-founder of Stripe admitted there is nothing obviously attractive or exciting about the digital payments technology that is the focus of his company.

“It’s low-margin ... It’s very competitive,” said John Collison, who launched Stripe in 2010 with his brother Patrick. Stripe’s staff are “the strange and weird woodland creatures who are payments fanatics”, he added...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kenyan women escape sex-for-fish trap thanks to a ray of sunshine World
  2. How Stripe became Silicon Valley’s most prized asset World
  3. Papua New Guinea is pummelled by a Covid tornado World
  4. White supremacist propaganda in US goes viral to rival Covid World
  5. Pharma is riding a vaccine high, but reputational risks loom World

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students

Related articles

  1. Uber to give UK drivers workers' rights after court defeat World
  2. Amazon ordered to pay back $61.7m after pocketing delivery drivers’ tips World
  3. Silicon Valley: the rise of the adolescent CEOs Sci-Tech
  4. Enviable local fintech's Tyme to shine Business
X