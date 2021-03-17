How Stripe became Silicon Valley’s most prized asset

Underpinning $95bn valuation is investors’ belief that payments digitisation still has some way to run

Even the co-founder of Stripe admitted there is nothing obviously attractive or exciting about the digital payments technology that is the focus of his company.



“It’s low-margin ... It’s very competitive,” said John Collison, who launched Stripe in 2010 with his brother Patrick. Stripe’s staff are “the strange and weird woodland creatures who are payments fanatics”, he added...