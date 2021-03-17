How Stripe became Silicon Valley’s most prized asset
Underpinning $95bn valuation is investors’ belief that payments digitisation still has some way to run
17 March 2021 - 20:15
Even the co-founder of Stripe admitted there is nothing obviously attractive or exciting about the digital payments technology that is the focus of his company.
“It’s low-margin ... It’s very competitive,” said John Collison, who launched Stripe in 2010 with his brother Patrick. Stripe’s staff are “the strange and weird woodland creatures who are payments fanatics”, he added...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.