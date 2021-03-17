World

Papua New Guinea is pummelled by a Covid tornado

Health system buckles as dozens of hospital staff fall ill, courts and government offices forced to close

17 March 2021 - 20:15 By Kirsty Needham

Rapidly increasing Covid-19 infections in hospitals in the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) were hitting its fragile health system “like a tornado”, with services shutting as staff fall ill, health workers said on Wednesday.

Australia said it would send 8,000 vaccines to its northern neighbour, responding to a request for urgent assistance for the country’s small health workforce of 5,000 nurses and doctors...

