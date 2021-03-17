World

Pharma is riding a vaccine high, but reputational risks loom

Suspensions of AstraZeneca’s jab because of blood clot concerns are a harbinger of challenges to come

17 March 2021 - 20:14 By Brooke Masters

Pharmaceutical companies have never had it so good. The rapid rollout of Covid-19 vaccines has made household names of Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and the industry is winning praise for cooperation.

But the decision this week by some governments to suspend use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine because of fears of possible blood clots shows just how fragile public trust can be. What has been a public relations triumph could, if handled badly, turn out to be a trap...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kenyan women escape sex-for-fish trap thanks to a ray of sunshine World
  2. How Stripe became Silicon Valley’s most prized asset World
  3. Papua New Guinea is pummelled by a Covid tornado World
  4. White supremacist propaganda in US goes viral to rival Covid World
  5. Pharma is riding a vaccine high, but reputational risks loom World

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students

Related articles

  1. Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man World
  2. Germany, Italy, France suspend AstraZeneca shots amid safety fears, disrupting ... World
  3. WHO urges world not to halt vaccinations as AstraZeneca shot divides Europe World
  4. Moderna begins testing 'next-generation' Covid-19 vaccine Lifestyle
  5. SA regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use South Africa
X