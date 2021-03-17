White supremacist propaganda in US goes viral to rival Covid

Incidents nearly doubled in 2020, a trend that critics attribute to Donald Trump’s presidency

White supremacist propaganda in the US including racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ messages nearly doubled last year to a record level, according to the Anti-Defamation League.



The New York-based advocacy group’s data showed 5,125 cases reported in 2020, compared to 2,724 in 2019, even though incidents on college campuses dropped by more than half, possibly due to Covid-19 restrictions...