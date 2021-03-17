White supremacist propaganda in US goes viral to rival Covid
Incidents nearly doubled in 2020, a trend that critics attribute to Donald Trump’s presidency
17 March 2021 - 20:15
White supremacist propaganda in the US including racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ messages nearly doubled last year to a record level, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The New York-based advocacy group’s data showed 5,125 cases reported in 2020, compared to 2,724 in 2019, even though incidents on college campuses dropped by more than half, possibly due to Covid-19 restrictions...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.