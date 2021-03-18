A ‘new chapter’ indeed: Tanzania looks set for its first female president

And the opposition is behind Samia Suluhu Hassan’s immediate swearing in after John Magufuli’s death this week

Tanzania’s leadership faced calls for a smooth succession on Thursday after president John Magufuli, Africa’s most vehement coronavirus sceptic, died from heart disease after an 18-day absence from public life that drew speculation about his health.



An opposition leader urged the immediate swearing in of vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan as his successor, saying this would avoid a constitutional vacuum and prevent uncertainty...