A ‘new chapter’ indeed: Tanzania looks set for its first female president
And the opposition is behind Samia Suluhu Hassan’s immediate swearing in after John Magufuli’s death this week
18 March 2021 - 20:51
Tanzania’s leadership faced calls for a smooth succession on Thursday after president John Magufuli, Africa’s most vehement coronavirus sceptic, died from heart disease after an 18-day absence from public life that drew speculation about his health.
An opposition leader urged the immediate swearing in of vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan as his successor, saying this would avoid a constitutional vacuum and prevent uncertainty...
