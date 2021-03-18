World

Pandemic opened the door for in-home spending, and it’s here to stay

Online grocery shopping and telehealth are expected to rise even as the Covid-19 pandemic dissipates, says report

18 March 2021 - 20:50 By Gayle Issa and Victoria Waldersee

With many high-earning employees not expected back in the office full-time, the “home nesting” that became a feature of the pandemic is set to continue – leading to sustained higher spending on home offices, gym equipment and renovations, a new report by McKinsey has found.

Online grocery shopping and virtual healthcare appointments are also expected to rise even as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, while spending on remote education and digital entertainment will dip, the study (%20https:/www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/the-consumer-demand-recovery-and-lasting-effects-of-covid-19) released on Thursday by the McKinsey Global Institute said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A ‘new chapter’ indeed: Tanzania looks set for its first female president World
  2. Pandemic opened the door for in-home spending, and it’s here to stay World
  3. What news publishers can learn from Netflix World
  4. The US vaccine effect: rapid rollout starts to bear fruit World
  5. Eye on the world – March 19 2021 World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...

Related articles

  1. Post-crisis recovery is a chance to address gender inequality World
  2. It’s your mind that crashes when tech is a nasty piece of work World
  3. Airbnb IPO: a barometer for travel after the pandemic World
  4. VR laughs all the way to the bank as finance sector embraces digital offices World
X