Pandemic opened the door for in-home spending, and it’s here to stay
Online grocery shopping and telehealth are expected to rise even as the Covid-19 pandemic dissipates, says report
18 March 2021 - 20:50
With many high-earning employees not expected back in the office full-time, the “home nesting” that became a feature of the pandemic is set to continue – leading to sustained higher spending on home offices, gym equipment and renovations, a new report by McKinsey has found.
Online grocery shopping and virtual healthcare appointments are also expected to rise even as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, while spending on remote education and digital entertainment will dip, the study (%20https:/www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/the-consumer-demand-recovery-and-lasting-effects-of-covid-19) released on Thursday by the McKinsey Global Institute said...
