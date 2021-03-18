The US vaccine effect: rapid rollout starts to bear fruit

Analysis of official figures shows sharper decline in hospitalisations and deaths of older people

The rapid rollout of Covid-19 vaccines across the US is starting to work, according to a Financial Times analysis of official data that shows the number of deaths and hospital admissions are falling more quickly among older people than in the wider population.



The US has overseen one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world, administering more doses than any other country and vaccinating a large proportion of its population...