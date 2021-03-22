World

Professional services face losing junior staff to burnout

Mental health problems on the rise as Covid brings greater workloads coupled with a shift to solitary working

22 March 2021 - 20:18 By Kate Beioley

Junior lawyers and consultants are warning they are suffering burnout after working longer hours in isolation during the pandemic, sparking fears of an exodus from the biggest global law and advisory firms.

Soaring demand for legal and corporate advice during the Covid-19 crisis and a global shift to remote working have resulted in a growing mental health problem among younger professional workers, according to senior partners...

