Seduce, then outmanoeuvre: Netanyahu prepares to repeat his trick
Israeli PM goes into tight elections after weakening reluctant coalition partner Benny Gantz
22 March 2021 - 20:18
Two years ago, Benny Gantz was a storied wartime general entering politics with pledges to rescue Israel from the decade-long reign of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
For three gruelling back-to-back elections, Gantz fought Netanyahu, a master politician, to a draw. Finally, to spare an exhausted country a fourth election in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, he joined Netanyahu’s government last year as defence minister, with the promise of him becoming prime minister in 18 months...
