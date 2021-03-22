Seduce, then outmanoeuvre: Netanyahu prepares to repeat his trick

Israeli PM goes into tight elections after weakening reluctant coalition partner Benny Gantz

Two years ago, Benny Gantz was a storied wartime general entering politics with pledges to rescue Israel from the decade-long reign of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



For three gruelling back-to-back elections, Gantz fought Netanyahu, a master politician, to a draw. Finally, to spare an exhausted country a fourth election in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, he joined Netanyahu’s government last year as defence minister, with the promise of him becoming prime minister in 18 months...