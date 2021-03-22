Trump to return to social media with own platform, adviser says
Jason Miller claims ex-president is setting up media venture after being banned from Twitter
22 March 2021 - 20:18
Former US president Donald Trump will soon return to social media with “his own platform”, one of his senior advisers has said, after Twitter’s permanent ban of his account.
Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser, told Fox News that Trump would be “returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.