Trump to return to social media with own platform, adviser says

Jason Miller claims ex-president is setting up media venture after being banned from Twitter

Former US president Donald Trump will soon return to social media with “his own platform”, one of his senior advisers has said, after Twitter’s permanent ban of his account.



Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser, told Fox News that Trump would be “returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform”...