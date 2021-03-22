World

‘Very few of us survive’: Mexico’s silent killer takes a backseat to Covid-19

Pandemic has slowed the country’s already limited testing for another disease that is fatal without early detection

22 March 2021 - 20:18 By Christine Murray

Jose Andres Celis was picking limes on his plot in southern Mexico when he felt a strong pain in his chest, the first sign of a deadly disease that would not be diagnosed for two years.

Celis was suffering from Chagas, a parasitic disease that afflicts about 7 million people globally and is known as a silent killer because it so often goes undetected...

