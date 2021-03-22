‘Very few of us survive’: Mexico’s silent killer takes a backseat to Covid-19

Pandemic has slowed the country’s already limited testing for another disease that is fatal without early detection

Jose Andres Celis was picking limes on his plot in southern Mexico when he felt a strong pain in his chest, the first sign of a deadly disease that would not be diagnosed for two years.



Celis was suffering from Chagas, a parasitic disease that afflicts about 7 million people globally and is known as a silent killer because it so often goes undetected...