‘Very few of us survive’: Mexico’s silent killer takes a backseat to Covid-19
Pandemic has slowed the country’s already limited testing for another disease that is fatal without early detection
22 March 2021 - 20:18
Jose Andres Celis was picking limes on his plot in southern Mexico when he felt a strong pain in his chest, the first sign of a deadly disease that would not be diagnosed for two years.
Celis was suffering from Chagas, a parasitic disease that afflicts about 7 million people globally and is known as a silent killer because it so often goes undetected...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.