As digital trade grows, so does western distrust of Beijing

China is moving to the forefront of global innovation but governments fear privacy breaches

Much of the future of espionage, according to Jeremy Fleming, head of the UK spy agency GCHQ, lies in artificial intelligence. In a world in which most people live within reach of a cellphone signal and many objects are connected through the internet of things, the wealth of information available to analysts who can access the digital world is impressive.



This, sadly, will do more than sound a death knell for James Bond and his gadgetry. There will be little use for an invisible car or a dart gun attached to your wrist when secrets can be more easily extracted through the invisible agency of an algorithm...