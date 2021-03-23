World

Rio Tinto just paying lip service, say indigenous Australians after desecration debacle

Mining giant pledges better communication with aboriginal groups as investors monitor the industry closely

23 March 2021 - 20:36 By Melanie Burton and Rashmi Ashok

An Australian Aboriginal group on whose lands Rio Tinto Ltd mines for iron ore said that heritage reforms Rio announced on Tuesday lacked detail and that it had yet to see an improved approach to cultural heritage management.

Rio Tinto outlined its plans earlier on Tuesday to improve its heritage management practices, 10 months after it destroyed 46,000-year-old rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia against the wishes of traditional owners, causing public outcry...

