World

The big picture: the world’s largest canvas painting sells for $62m

Artist’s aim was to raise $30m for charities by auctioning the 1,800m² canvas in sections. Then a bidder showed up

23 March 2021 - 20:37 By Abdelhadi Ramahi and Lisa Barrington

An artwork created from the world’s largest canvas painting has sold for $62m in Dubai, the second most expensive painting sold at auction by a living artist.

The original painting, The Journey of Humanity by British artist Sacha Jafri, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas...

