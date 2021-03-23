The big picture: the world’s largest canvas painting sells for $62m
Artist’s aim was to raise $30m for charities by auctioning the 1,800m² canvas in sections. Then a bidder showed up
23 March 2021 - 20:37
An artwork created from the world’s largest canvas painting has sold for $62m in Dubai, the second most expensive painting sold at auction by a living artist.
The original painting, The Journey of Humanity by British artist Sacha Jafri, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas...
