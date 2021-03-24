Covid lockdown is tough on couples

Being cooped up together 24/7 puts an extra strain on relationships, but there are upsides

Would the pandemic prove a boom time for the birth rate or divorce lawyers? That was one of the questions about this vast social experiment when the world went into quarantine a year ago.



Early signs were not promising. A report from northwest China last March described a record number of applications for divorce as the registration offices reopened. Last year, the UN called the rise in domestic abuse cases the “shadow pandemic”. More recently, the Financial Times reported falling birth rates across Europe...