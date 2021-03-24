From slave to public servant: a woman’s remarkable story

Council candidate has found a home in England after surviving North Korean prison camps and Chinese traffickers

Sixteen years after she was left to die unremembered outside a labour camp in North Korea, Jihyun Park will enter the British political history books if she wins office in local elections in May.



Human rights activist Park said she wants to repay a debt of kindness shown by residents in the northern English town of Bury, her home since 2008, by becoming a councillor in the local government...