Unsustainable situation: racism can literally be toxic

Cases of polluting industries being sited in racial minority communities are common across Canada and the US

25 March 2021 - 19:59 By Jack Graham

Canada will collect data on the impact on siting a disproportionate number of polluting industries and landfills in areas inhabited by racial minority communities, federal lawmakers voted on Wednesday.

The bill aims to tackle “environmental racism”, when indigenous, black and other racial minority communities are exposed to higher levels of dirty air, contaminated water or other toxins and pollutants...

