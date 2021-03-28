Chief medical officers are now at the heart of business

A year into the pandemic, the expertise of doctors turned executives is in high demand

To say Dr Karen DeSalvo’s entry into Google was busy would be an understatement. “It’s been quite a whirlwind,” she says of her role as chief health officer, a new position for the tech group. The doctor, who previously worked as US acting assistant secretary for health and as health commissioner for New Orleans, joined at the end of 2019.



“When the pandemic happened, I was pulled into companywide support. We established [the role] as we were moving,” she says...