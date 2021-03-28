Ethiopia ‘will be digging up mass graves for a decade’: inside Tigray’s dirty war

Involvement by Eritrean troops in ‘law and order’ operation tips country into fully fledged crisis

The 78-year-old Orthodox priest stayed inside his house until the killers had gone. Then, leaning on his wooden cane and holding a crucifix, he rushed outside to cover the bodies of his four sons and his two grandsons. Blood seeped through their white cotton scarves.



“They gathered them together and massacred them,” Liqe Tiguhan Abraha Gebre said of the killers he identified as Eritrean soldiers by their accents, uniforms and facemarks...