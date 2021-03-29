World

Africa’s richest woman says she was targeted in ‘personal vendetta’

Isabel dos Santos cites secret recordings in court filing as she says Angolan president targeted her

29 March 2021 - 20:34 By Joseph Cotterill and Jane Croft

Africa’s richest woman has accused Angola’s president, João Lourenço, of pursuing a “personal vendetta” against her to destroy her business empire in a filing to a London court that cited secret recordings of members of his inner circle.

Isabel dos Santos alleges Lourenço ordered Angolan prosecutors, judges and spies to launch a “political campaign” and lawsuits to dismantle her banks-to-telecoms business empire, according to court papers seen by the Financial Times. Lourenço replaced her father, José Eduardo dos Santos, as leader of Africa’s second-largest crude producer in 2017...

