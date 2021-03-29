Africa’s richest woman says she was targeted in ‘personal vendetta’
Isabel dos Santos cites secret recordings in court filing as she says Angolan president targeted her
29 March 2021 - 20:34
Africa’s richest woman has accused Angola’s president, João Lourenço, of pursuing a “personal vendetta” against her to destroy her business empire in a filing to a London court that cited secret recordings of members of his inner circle.
Isabel dos Santos alleges Lourenço ordered Angolan prosecutors, judges and spies to launch a “political campaign” and lawsuits to dismantle her banks-to-telecoms business empire, according to court papers seen by the Financial Times. Lourenço replaced her father, José Eduardo dos Santos, as leader of Africa’s second-largest crude producer in 2017...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.