Africa’s richest woman says she was targeted in ‘personal vendetta’

Isabel dos Santos cites secret recordings in court filing as she says Angolan president targeted her

Africa’s richest woman has accused Angola’s president, João Lourenço, of pursuing a “personal vendetta” against her to destroy her business empire in a filing to a London court that cited secret recordings of members of his inner circle.



Isabel dos Santos alleges Lourenço ordered Angolan prosecutors, judges and spies to launch a “political campaign” and lawsuits to dismantle her banks-to-telecoms business empire, according to court papers seen by the Financial Times. Lourenço replaced her father, José Eduardo dos Santos, as leader of Africa’s second-largest crude producer in 2017...