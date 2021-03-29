World

Derek Chauvin trial: the ‘clear challenges’ prosecutors face in police cases

The video of George Floyd’s death that captured the world’s attention will be just one factor in jurors’ decision

29 March 2021 - 20:34 By Claire Bushey

The graphic video of George Floyd’s killing was the catalyst for global protests against racism in policing. Whether it will be enough to persuade a jury in Minneapolis to convict the police officer shown kneeling on his neck is a more difficult question.

It is rare for a US police officer to face criminal charges for misconduct. In that respect, the case brought against Derek Chauvin — the police officer who pressed his knee into the black man’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he called for his mother and struggled to breathe — is an encouraging sign for activists hoping to increase police accountability...

