Derek Chauvin trial: the ‘clear challenges’ prosecutors face in police cases

The video of George Floyd’s death that captured the world’s attention will be just one factor in jurors’ decision

The graphic video of George Floyd’s killing was the catalyst for global protests against racism in policing. Whether it will be enough to persuade a jury in Minneapolis to convict the police officer shown kneeling on his neck is a more difficult question.



It is rare for a US police officer to face criminal charges for misconduct. In that respect, the case brought against Derek Chauvin — the police officer who pressed his knee into the black man’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he called for his mother and struggled to breathe — is an encouraging sign for activists hoping to increase police accountability...