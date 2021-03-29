World

US gun control activists hope this time will be different

Democratic lawmakers see opening in weakened NRA and popular support for background checks

29 March 2021 - 20:34 By Lauren Fedor

Democratic lawmakers are hoping that popular support and the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) financial and legal troubles will provide them with an opening to push through legislation to tighten rules for gun ownership in the US.

Chris Murphy, the Democratic senator who has also been a prominent advocate for gun safety laws since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, on Sunday said the political climate had changed in recent years...

