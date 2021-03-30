World

A second cold war is tracking the first

US-led western alliance is once again squaring up to Russia and China

30 March 2021 - 21:05 By Gideon Rachman

In Washington, Beijing and Moscow, officials all say that they want to avoid a new cold war. A recent piece in the New York Times suggests they have little reason for concern. It argued that “superpower rivalries today bear little resemblance to the past”. The article pointed to Russia’s relative weakness and China’s technological prowess to underline how things have changed since the late 1940s.

Those differences exist, of course. But the parallels between today’s events and the early years of the cold war look increasingly convincing, even eerie...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Egyptians cheer as Suez Canal traffic jam eases World
  2. A second cold war is tracking the first World
  3. Cruising back from the brink World
  4. ‘It is too late, God’: Holocaust poetry confronts hate both past and present World
  5. Eye on the world – March 31 2021 World

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?

Related articles

  1. BOOK REVIEW | Many a Shanghai surprise: the story the Communists want to forget Lifestyle
  2. Fears mount over North Korean ‘great leap backwards’ World
  3. Jack Ma personifies the contradiction of China’s ideology World
  4. What pagans, Putin and the Volga teach us about Russia Lifestyle
  5. The road to Damascus is littered with hunger and economic potholes World
X