Egyptians cheer as Suez Canal traffic jam eases

Cairo’s economic interests and national pride converge in the linchpin of global trade

For more than half a century Egyptian navigation pilots kept the Suez Canal running smoothly, defying colonial powers’ predictions when Cairo nationalised the vital trade artery in 1956.



So when Ever Given, a colossal container ship, ran aground, it was a matter of national pride to get it moving. With hundreds of big ships piled up at the entrance of the waterway, a linchpin of global trade, Egypt’s canal authorities faced their toughest peacetime challenge, one in which both the country’s economic interests and its national prestige are bound up...