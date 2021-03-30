‘It is too late, God’: Holocaust poetry confronts hate both past and present

A Jewish genocide lawyer, son of Holocaust survivors, uses verse in an attempt to make sense of the nonsensical

Menachem Rosensaft, the son of two Holocaust survivors who became an international lawyer specialising in genocide, has spent much of his life trying to reconcile the horrors of the past with his Jewish faith.



Rosensaft was born in 1948 in military barracks housing displaced people, including survivors like his mother of the nearby Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp. His father survived five camps, including Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen...