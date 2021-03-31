World

Has Covid used up its bag of dirty tricks? Scientists are cautiously hopeful

Pointing to the convergent evolution of its mutations, they say the virus has limited options before becoming less lethal

31 March 2021 - 19:43 By Kate Kelland and Julie Steenhuysen

The rapid rise in different parts of the world of deadly, more infectious coronavirus variants that share new mutations is leading scientists to ask a critical question – has the Sars-CoV-2 virus shown its best cards?

New variants first detected in such far-flung countries as Brazil, SA and Britain cropped up spontaneously within a few months late last year. All three share some of the same mutations in the important spike region of the virus used to enter and infect cells...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

