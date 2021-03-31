Has Covid used up its bag of dirty tricks? Scientists are cautiously hopeful
Pointing to the convergent evolution of its mutations, they say the virus has limited options before becoming less lethal
31 March 2021 - 19:43
The rapid rise in different parts of the world of deadly, more infectious coronavirus variants that share new mutations is leading scientists to ask a critical question – has the Sars-CoV-2 virus shown its best cards?
New variants first detected in such far-flung countries as Brazil, SA and Britain cropped up spontaneously within a few months late last year. All three share some of the same mutations in the important spike region of the virus used to enter and infect cells...
