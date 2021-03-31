Is it graffiti or something else? Mystery of Holy Sepulchre crosses throws a lifeline

Etchings have baffled archaeologists, but research suggests they are more organised than previously thought

Crosses etched in mysterious abundance across the walls of Christianity’s most sacred church were long assumed to be graffiti, but they may be the work of medieval masons paid to carve them by pilgrims, research suggests.



Revered in Christian tradition as the site of Jesus’s crucifixion and burial, Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre usually bustles with worshippers and clergy. That has made study of the sacred markings difficult...