The gulf in wages makes life harsh as Indian workers return home

Once heroes, India’s ex-Gulf workers forge new futures as pandemic causes biggest return of overseas workers in 50 years

It is not yet dawn but Yeroor village is long awake, the hum of productivity floating over “Gulf Street”, a lush green boulevard named for the thousands of workers who leave the southern Indian state of Kerala every year for jobs in the Middle East.



But now the workers are back, from machine operator Sudheesh Kumar, who has been forced back into manual labour in Yeroor to make ends meet, to former banker Binoj Kuttappan, who has taken up dog breeding in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram...