World

The gulf in wages makes life harsh as Indian workers return home

Once heroes, India’s ex-Gulf workers forge new futures as pandemic causes biggest return of overseas workers in 50 years

31 March 2021 - 19:43 By Roli Srivastava and Rakesh Nair

It is not yet dawn but Yeroor village is long awake, the hum of productivity floating over “Gulf Street”, a lush green boulevard named for the thousands of workers who leave the southern Indian state of Kerala every year for jobs in the Middle East.

But now the workers are back, from machine operator Sudheesh Kumar, who has been forced back into manual labour in Yeroor to make ends meet, to former banker Binoj Kuttappan, who has taken up dog breeding in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Is it graffiti or something else? Mystery of Holy Sepulchre crosses throws a ... World
  2. The gulf in wages makes life harsh as Indian workers return home World
  3. Has Covid used up its bag of dirty tricks? Scientists are cautiously hopeful World
  4. Baby, I’m not here to be perfect, I’m here to be kind, so judge that World
  5. Eye on the world – April 1 2021 World

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?

Related articles

  1. India to test travellers from Brazil, SA, UK after detecting new virus strains World
  2. India: has the Covid pandemic started to burn itself out? World
  3. Tropical cyclone headed for southern India after causing little damage in Sri ... World
X