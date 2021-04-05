World

Humans are playing Russian roulette with global public safety

China has banned trade in wildlife for human consumption, but medicinal wildlife farms are still allowed to operate

05 April 2021 - 19:20 By David Stanway

China and its neighbours must not only crack down on wildlife trade, but also shut legal loopholes that allow disease-prone species to be farmed, experts said after an investigation team concluded that Covid-19 most likely originated in animals.

A recent World Health Organisation-led (WHO) study said it was “likely to very likely” that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the global pandemic, was introduced to humans from bats via an intermediary species, with wildlife farming playing a crucial role...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Islamist terror in Moz: city takes in more refugees than it can handle World
  2. Ho Hamza: Jordanian prince is having none of house arrest World
  3. Bold Boris in bid to boost Covid testing as he sets about reopening UK World
  4. Humans are playing Russian roulette with global public safety World
  5. Eye on the world – April 6 2021 World

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. As WHO highlights Covid animal origins, China wildlife crackdown needs more ... World
  2. Stop farming your ego and filling your pockets or there’ll be no end to ... News
  3. Tipping the scales: pangolins back in Zululand for first time in 70 years News
  4. Make no bones about it, SA’s lion trade must be stopped, say experts News
  5. We must take care of key 'life-support systems' to avert 'next Wuhan': expert Lifestyle
X