Humans are playing Russian roulette with global public safety

China has banned trade in wildlife for human consumption, but medicinal wildlife farms are still allowed to operate

China and its neighbours must not only crack down on wildlife trade, but also shut legal loopholes that allow disease-prone species to be farmed, experts said after an investigation team concluded that Covid-19 most likely originated in animals.



A recent World Health Organisation-led (WHO) study said it was “likely to very likely” that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the global pandemic, was introduced to humans from bats via an intermediary species, with wildlife farming playing a crucial role...